Easter is around the corner and we are always in need of some last-minute party ideas, whether it's for a brunch at home or a party at a friend's. To find some of the most photo-friendly treats, we asked Pinterest for their list of top Easter recipes. Unsurprisingly there's no shortage of adorable, colorful bunny-themed options.
1. Easter Muddy Bunnies
Easy to make and even easier to eat.
2. Easter Egg Pretzel Chocolate Swirl Bark
This Easter egg bark is simple to pull off and is sure to be a hit.
3. Peeps Pretzel Rods
Peeps are fun on their own, but they get even better when they're part of a chocolate-covered pretzel treat.
4. Easter Cheesecake Strawberries
Take your strawberries to the next level by stuffing them with this easy cheesecake mixture.
5. Easter Cupcakes
These Easter cupcakes are almost too cute to eat.
6. 3-Minute Easter Fluff
Easter fluff isn't the most appetizing to look at, but you won't be able to stop eating it.
7. Easter Blossom Sugar Cookies
All you need to make your Easter cookies extra festive are a few different colorful sugars.
