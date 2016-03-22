Imagine a world in which one of Jake Gyllenhaal's breakout moments wasn't in Donnie Darko, but in Dude, Where's My Car? That could have been the case. Well, if Gyllenhaal hadn't been overly confident in his "super-serious" audition for the stoner classic.



During his appearance last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gyllenhaal discussed certain famous roles he's lost out on. The actor began by recounting his disastrous audition for Frodo in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. He didn't even do a British accent! Gyllenhaal went on to say that he also failed to nab a role in the less illustrious Ashton Kutcher-Seann William Scott vehicle. "The big note was, like, do not make it like Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," Gyllenhaal explained. So Gyllenhaal came up with his "take," which involved using a sibilant "s." He was "psyched" about this, he explained, but was hit with a dose of reality when the casting director asked him to perform without an accent.



Still, things turned out pretty well for Gyllenhaal, who, unlike Kutcher, never went on to replace Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men. Check out the full interview, below.



