This Ghostly '90s Heartthrob Just Welcomed A Baby Girl

Remember that magical scene when Casper (Devon Sawa) finally gets to be a real boy and dance with Kat (Christina Ricci)? It is by far the best night of his eternal life.
Now, the actor who played the supernatural object of many teen affections is experiencing his real-life best day ever, with the birth of his second child.
Sawa and his wife, Dawni, welcomed their daughter, Scarlett Heleena Sawa on March 21. Sawa shared his pride and happiness on Twitter about the latest addition to his family. The couple also has a son, Hudson, 2, who is now a big brother.
Sawa also told People that he hopes his daughter will be a bit calmer than his son. "Please say prayers that she is quiet and calm… Unlike my son, who would shoot himself out of a cannon if we let him," he said.
Sawa shared this picture of his daughter with the message, "My wife's a rockstar."
In his honor, let us revisit one of the most iconic scenes of the '90s. "Can I keep you?" Yes, adorable ghost boy, you may.
