Have mercy!
Jodie Sweetin hit the dance floor for the first time on last night's Dancing with the Stars season 22 premiere. The actress, best known for playing Stephanie Tanner, wasted no time in representing her Full House roots.
Sweetin and dance partner Keo Motsepe created a parody video riffing on the famous Full House theme for their DWTS intro. People reports that Los Angeles' Echo Park Lake stood in for San Francisco, but the TGIF spirit remained strong.
Sweetin's Fuller House co-stars also showed their support, tweeting their fans to help get her votes. Those Tanners like to stick together.
The former child star performed the tango to Demi Lovato's "Confident" for her first dance, earning a respectable 20 out of 30.
The dance also went over well with her Fuller House fam.
My reaction to @JodieSweetin's dance on #DWTS tonight. ❤️💃🏻 Go sister wife, go! #DWTS22 pic.twitter.com/eXiJdVCQfv— Andrea Barber (@andreabarber) March 22, 2016
Watch Sweetin's intro video below. Can we request an Olsen cameo next week?
