Chipotle Wants To Give You Free Guac

Chipotle fans, guacamole fans, those of you who just love free stuff, we have good news. Chipotle is once again giving away free food. This time, it’s the chain's beloved guac, which, as fans of the burrito-makers know, is handmade all day long.
To get the free guac and chips, all you have to do is play Guac Hunter, an online “spot the difference” game. And while the game is pretty difficult (we may or may not have played a couple times and lost), just playing is all you need to get the coupon. It’s just like our coach always told us: it doesn’t matter if you win or lose, you still get guacamole (at least we think thats how that goes?).
According to Fast Casual, the promotion is in partnership with Avocados From Mexico. Last year, Chipotle served up 43 million pounds of the organization's avocados, proving that, even if guac is extra, we still want lots of it. Of course, it's better when it’s free.
You can play Guac Hunter through the end of March to claim your snack-time freebie. All coupons will be good through April 10.
