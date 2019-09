As the group, and the slogan, spread online, Ranzio remembers there came a point when, "you couldn't pick up an issue of AP magazine [a music publication] without seeing the shirt on multiple pages." The T-shirts, which are what most people probably associate most closely with the group, funded the organization's tours with bands in the alt-rock scene, where they spread the message that those struggling with depression, self-harm, and substance abuse were not alone. By April 2008, the shirts were available in more than 650 Hot Topics in the U.S.

Throughout the late '00s, the organization continued to tour with bands as a way to get their message out, starting with their first tour in the spring of 2007 with the band Anberlin. Tworkowski was able to talk with the crowd every night, he says: "I would just get up for a couple of minutes before they'd go on and I kind of introduced the work that we were doing, and our mission, and that we were available to talk at the concerts as well."The group continues to collaborate with musicians, recently creating a shirt based on "Jar of Hearts" singer Christina Perri's song, "I Believe." Perri wrote the song specifically for a 2013 performance at the House of Blues, and explained, "I wrote 'I Believe' for a younger version of myself. I really could have benefited from knowing To Write Love On Her Arms when I was younger." The lyrics decorating the shirt read , "This is not the end of me, this is the beginning. Hold on. I am still alive."It'd be easy to dismiss the sale of a bunch of emo T-shirts as an empty gesture, but for TWLOHA to form on MySpace, and still be making its mark on the teenagers of today, is no small feat. On Instagram, a platform that picked up steam years after that first blog post, you'll find more than 140,000 posts tagged #TWLOHA: teens wearing the T-shirts, inspirational quotes, and messages like the one on soccer player Joanna Lohman's #TWLOHA Instagram caption , "Love is the movement." Here's hoping that what they started continues to inspire those that need it.