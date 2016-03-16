It's not uncommon for guests to shed a few tears at a wedding. But at Kent Stephenson and Misti Richeson's recent nuptials, there really wasn't a dry eye in the house. That's because Stephenson, who is paralyzed, was able to take his vows while standing beside his bride at the altar.
The Texas residents wed on March 12, 2016, in a union that truly defied the odds. After a 2009 motocross accident left Stephenson paralyzed from the chest down, he was told he would never be able to stand again. At the time, Misti and Kent had only been dating for a few months; now they've been together for seven years. "We have experienced so many challenges together in life," Stephenson said in a press release, "and we always overcome them — together."
In 2011, Stephenson had an epidural stimulator placed in his back, which allows him to stand, briefly, when the device is activated. Thanks to that technology (funded largely by the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation), Stephenson was not only able to stand up during the wedding ceremony, he also joined his new bride on the dance floor for an emotional sway during their reception. It doesn’t get more touching than this, folks.
