Whole Foods Is Offering Pi Day Deals

We already love Pi Day, because pie. (No explanation needed.) But Whole Foods has officially given us another reason to celebrate.
The supermarket is offering customers not one, but two deals in honor of the holiday. Today only, customers can save $3.14 (see what they did there?) on any large pie. And if you'd rather celebrate with a pizza pie, the grocery chain has got you covered there, too. Shoppers save $2 on a large take-and-bake pizzas, excluding frozen varieties. We're not sure why the second deal isn't 3.14-related, but it still involves saving money, so we'll take it.
If you're feeling ambitious, you could also make your own pie today. We've got the world's easiest recipe for you to try!
