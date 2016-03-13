Hillary Clinton has received high-profile support from celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Demi Lovato, and Lena Dunham, just to name a few. But while the Democratic presidential hopeful will be guest starring on this Wednesday's episode of the hilarious Comedy Central show Broad City, the series' creators and stars, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, were quick to clarify that Clinton's appearance is not, in fact, an endorsement.
"We're not trying to make a statement, to be honest," Jacobson said when asked during an appearance on a SXSW panel this morning about their decision to work with Clinton over fellow potential Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders, reports Adweek. "Our writing process, we wrote season three a year ago. We weren't like, 'Let's take a political stance here.' That's not our show. It was really more of what Ilana's character would do. Regardless of where we stand, Hillary is such an icon."
During the panel, moderated by Marie Claire’s editor-in-chief Anne Fulenwider, Jacobson explained that they had written the episode without ever believing they could book Clinton. "Until she was filming it, it was really hard to believe [that she would appear]," Glazer explained to the audience. "I would've understood if she couldn't do it. Like, yeah, you're running for president."
The highly anticipated cameo, which Clinton teased on Twitter this past December, will feature Glazer's character finding and working for the Clinton campaign.
"Because she's such an icon, we made really good TV. You'll enjoy it," Glazer told the Austin crowd. "It's a great episode of TV because Hillary Clinton was in the episode."
