1. The women have to cook all their own food — and that's how they bond.

"The basics are all provided, and the girls come up with a list of things they’d like, eggs or whatever beyond you know to make, because they’re in the house together and they have to cook together, like that’s sort of like the storytelling and building relationships among them — is having them cook themselves or make their own drinks. They’re not catered to in any way, but we’ll basically go out and go shopping for them and create a list and they can cook and eat pretty much whatever they’d like. There’s always a few in the house who take on more of the cooking and are comfortable in the kitchen, but it’s fun to see what they do and a lot of that stuff doesn’t end up in the edit, but they have fun with it, and it sort of makes them feel more at home. We’re just trying to make everything feel normal, as normal as possible, so they can just focus on why they’re there."