This Little Girl Singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" Will Make Your Day

Molly Horan
Two-year-old Millie has proved a couple things to the world with this adorable video posted to YouTube. First, she just might be Queen's most adorable fan. Second, she's a solo artist.

The toddler seems to be really enjoying herself singing "Bohemian Rhapsody" in her car seat. In fact, she's having such a good time, that the adults in the car try to join her. However, Millie wants her time in the spotlight, and shuts that down fast.
Consider her one in a long line of "Bohemian Rhapsody" fans who have made the internet smile. There was the Australian comedians and their lip-synced version of the song and the man who made the back of a police car into his own personal stage. So if you have karaoke night coming up, try to channel the passion and confidence of Millie.
