The animal acting world has lost a star. Moonie, the Chihuahua who played Bruiser in Legally Blonde, has died. Elle Woods herself — you know, Reese Witherspoon — announced Moonie's passing on Instagram.
"With a sad heart, I have to let all the #LegallyBlonde fans know that Bruiser Woods (also known as Moonie) passed away yesterday," Witherspoon wrote. "He was a sweet little Chihuahua who was very loved. I will never forget all the days we spent together... I'm sure his tail is wagging in the sky." Moonie's trainer, Sue Chipperton, posted that the pup was "a whopping 18 years old" at the time of his death.
"With a sad heart, I have to let all the #LegallyBlonde fans know that Bruiser Woods (also known as Moonie) passed away yesterday," Witherspoon wrote. "He was a sweet little Chihuahua who was very loved. I will never forget all the days we spent together... I'm sure his tail is wagging in the sky." Moonie's trainer, Sue Chipperton, posted that the pup was "a whopping 18 years old" at the time of his death.
Advertisement
With a sad heart, I have to let all the #LegallyBlonde fans know that Bruiser Woods (also known as Moonie) passed away yesterday. He was a sweet little Chihuahua who was very loved. I will never forget all the days we spent together ... I'm sure his tail is wagging in the sky. Sending love to his trainer, the wonderful @tailsticks #RIPBruiser 💔
In her book, A Famous Dog's Life, Chipperton writes about the bond between Witherspoon and the actress' canine co-star. According to Chipperton's account, Witherspoon said: “If I have to slather my legs in chicken grease to make this work, I will. I’ll do anything for this little guy!” Moonie and Witherspoon stayed in touch. He was by her side when she got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.
Moonie had some other famous friends. Chipperton also trained Gidget, best known as the Taco Bell Chihuahua.
In Moonie's memory, we leave you with one of his classic scenes. Remember, both Bruiser and Elle Woods are Gemini vegetarians.
Advertisement