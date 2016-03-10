Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson have been together now for nearly a decade. Both have said, throughout the years, that marriage isn't really for them. And there's nothing wrong with that.
But now in an interview with The Edit, it seems the 39-year-old might be changing her mind.
When asked whether or not she was going to marry Jackson, she replied "Welcome to my dilemma!" Which isn't a no, but definitely isn't a yes. One thing she definitely wants are children, "I feel very European and I think that I’m going to grow old in Paris. I have this fantasy of raising my kids there one day," she said.
Beyond the future of her relationship, Kruger also talked about personal challenges, like her difficulties with socializing, especially given the nature of her place in the entertainment industry.
“I’m a loner," she said. "I think it has held me back in my life quite a bit. I’m socially awkward with people in a bigger group. People often say they think I’m cold or standoffish, but I’m just not a good schmoozer at all. And that’s not good in my job because, obviously, it is a big requirement."
She also said she started to be more self aware when she turned 30, which is also around the same time that she started dating Jackson. “I didn’t have a great private life until recently; I was always looking for the next thing," she said. "But when I turned 30, I realized I was being an idiot. I was living this accomplished life: I speak three languages, I’ve traveled the world, made good money. I realized that I really don’t know anything about what is going on in the world around me — and [I was] not so great about [knowing] myself, either… Now I’m not too self-centered!”
