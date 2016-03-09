Now You Can Really Live Like A Disney Princess

It's official: You can now live like a Disney princess.
There's a gated community in Orlando, FL called the Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort. And as you've probably guessed from the name, these luxury homes are actually within the gates of Walt Disney World.
According to Cosmopolitan, these homes share property with the $370 million Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World, which opened in August 2014.
The Golden Oak is five neighborhoods ranging in size and price — from 3,000-square-foot homes set on quarter-acre properties, to 6,500- to 12,000-square-foot premium homes on three-quarter acre lots. At the southern corner of a neighborhood called Marceline, residents can enjoy “enchanting” sculptures of the characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Charming Park.
All Golden Oak residents have access to the hotel’s 18-hole golf course, the hotel’s full-service spa, and six onsite restaurants.
Still not convinced that this is the perfect home for the most devout Disney fans?
According to Cosmo, there's also a 5,031-square-foot home — currently on the market for $2,999,999. It has a swim-up bar and a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed home theater. Plus, you can customize the doorbell to play your favorite Disney song.
Best of all, you receive a discount on admission. Each home has five three-year passes that come with five or more one-day tickets, which means all your friends are going to visit. (But heads up, these passes are only valid on new home and new homesite purchases.)
The price tag to live in the magical kingdom? Anywhere between $2 million and $7 million. And if you live in one of the Four Seasons Private Residences — which is also part of the Golden Oak — those homes start at $5 million.
And here's the craziest fine print of all: You are required to become a member of the Golden Oak club. This includes benefits and amenities, but you'll have to pay for some extras, like a $25,000 annual maintenance fee which allows you access to the Summerhouse clubhouse.
So, who's ready to move?
