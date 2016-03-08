Candace Cameron Bure, currently reliving her youth on Fuller House, will soon be doling out advice to teens. J-14 has given Bure and her daughter Natasha the reigns of the "Life's Big Questions" column, the magazine announced Tuesday.
Bure, 39, and Natasha, 17, will pen six columns, the first of which will appear in the May issue. (Natasha is also a YouTuber.) According to the magazine, the two will address subjects that range from "bullying" to "sending racy photos to boys." Whether the column will have Bure's trademark conservative viewpoint remains to be seen. While it's unlikely that discussion at J-14 will get as political as it does, say, on The View, Bure's day job, the actress' perspective is one of her calling cards.
Bure, however, has recently been facing criticism from her own base. Today, FoxNews.com published a piece citing viewers who argue that Fuller House and D.J. Tanner's story lines are "too racy to be considered family friendly viewing."
This is not the first time a face of early-'90s TV turned Dancing With the Stars alum has taken on the J-14 column. Elizabeth Berkley has also assumed the task.
