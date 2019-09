Mourning the death of Downton Abbey? Dry your tears. The show still remains the pop cultural gift that keeps giving — most recently in the form of satire — and for that reason it will never truly be gone.John Legend sat down at the piano bench on Jimmy Kimmel last night and performed the world-premiere of a revamped version of the PBS drama's previously lyric-less theme song. On a stage dressed to look like one of Downton's gorgeous great rooms, Legend started strong."Everyone we know is very white / we don't have one black friend," he crooned soulfully. "Mary and Edith love to fight / we dress in formalwear for dinner almost every night." The song only gets better from there. And — bonus — if you never watched the show to begin with, Legend's lyrics will give you a pretty clear sense of what transpired over the course of six seasons. Listen to him belt it out in the video below.