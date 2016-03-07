Should You Be Taking Tips From This Viral Hair-Cutting Video?

We've all played the role of hairdresser-for-the-day at one point or another. C'mon, you can't tell us you haven't taken a pair of shears to your fringe or split ends in an attempt to save some money, or for personal "I can do it myself" bragging rights. However, most of us know that eight times out of 10, those attempts turn into hair horror stories — except, that is, if you're makeup artist and YouTuber Camila Bravo.
Bravo posted a short Instagram video of herself DIY'ing her bangs just last month, and the internet is obsessing over it. Instead of cutting directly across her fringe, she first twists the front portion of her hair and snips away the hair that falls below her lips to get her long, sweeping bangs.
"Before calling me crazy, [I've] been cutting my own side bangs since forever ago. I love how they come out just by doing what I am showing here, so I thought I should share with you guys," she captioned the video, along with a little disclaimer. "If you have curly hair like myself, cut them a little lower than the actual [desired] length because, keep in mind, the hair will shrink."
Though the video is going viral, the beauty editor in us is definitely skeptical. Is this technique legit? Is twisting and chopping really the secret to perfecting at-home bangs? Hairstylist Rick Henry advises against it. "Each person has different hair — thick, thin, coarse, curly, straight, cowlicks, etcetera — and because of that, every client has their bangs customized," he says. "To follow one method for each and every person will most likely end in a bang disaster."
His takeaway? Leave your spur-of-the-moment decision to the professionals. "You'll be happy you did," he says. If you still insist on doing it yourself, read up on what you should know before even picking up a pair of scissors.
