Imagine going bridal shopping with Martha Stewart, queen of luxurious events for the very rich (and those who shop at Kmart ). Picking out a wedding gown with the lifestyle expert should be an unforgettable experience, especially when you realize how opinionated she is.In an appearance on the March 4 season premiere of Say Yes to the Dress , the wedding guru helped Bailey, a friend of Stewart's publicist, locate the perfect dress for her big day. Along the way, though, she dropped some harsh truth bombs.Bailey wants to don a casual gown, since she's tying the knot in an "elegant and romantic" outdoor ceremony at a Long Island, NY, vineyard. Her first mistake, according to Stewart, is shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, the boutique featured on the show."I don't know how you could ever choose in a place like this," Stewart says condescendingly. She quickly follows the criticism up with, "there's so many great dresses" — as if that negates her original shade.She then throws her own daughter under the bus for wearing a "gray flannel suit to her wedding."