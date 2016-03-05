Imagine going bridal shopping with Martha Stewart, queen of luxurious events for the very rich (and those who shop at Kmart). Picking out a wedding gown with the lifestyle expert should be an unforgettable experience, especially when you realize how opinionated she is.
In an appearance on the March 4 season premiere of Say Yes to the Dress, the wedding guru helped Bailey, a friend of Stewart's publicist, locate the perfect dress for her big day. Along the way, though, she dropped some harsh truth bombs.
Bailey wants to don a casual gown, since she's tying the knot in an "elegant and romantic" outdoor ceremony at a Long Island, NY, vineyard. Her first mistake, according to Stewart, is shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, the boutique featured on the show.
"I don't know how you could ever choose in a place like this," Stewart says condescendingly. She quickly follows the criticism up with, "there's so many great dresses" — as if that negates her original shade.
She then throws her own daughter under the bus for wearing a "gray flannel suit to her wedding."
The cringe-worthy commentary continues as Bailey notes that "Martha is not shy." That's apparent as she calmly tells her friend that the first dress she picks out is a "little rigid." Ouch!
The 74-year-old didn't mince her words. She then said into the camera, "Well, you have to tread lightly. You can't say, 'Oh, that's a horrible dress,' that she's already chosen."
Too bad she didn't take her own advice. Ultimately, the bride decides on a flattering corset-style dress with intricate detailing on the train. The lesson here is clear: Don't go dress shopping with Martha Stewart. Just stick to the tips on her website when planning your big day.
