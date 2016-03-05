Story from Living

Martha Stewart Throws Bridal-Gown Shade On Say Yes To The Dress

Evette Dionne

Imagine going bridal shopping with Martha Stewart, queen of luxurious events for the very rich (and those who shop at Kmart). Picking out a wedding gown with the lifestyle expert should be an unforgettable experience, especially when you realize how opinionated she is.

In an appearance on the March 4 season premiere of Say Yes to the Dress, the wedding guru helped Bailey, a friend of Stewart's publicist, locate the perfect dress for her big day. Along the way, though, she dropped some harsh truth bombs.

Bailey wants to don a casual gown, since she's tying the knot in an "elegant and romantic" outdoor ceremony at a Long Island, NY, vineyard. Her first mistake, according to Stewart, is shopping at Kleinfeld Bridal, the boutique featured on the show.

"I don't know how you could ever choose in a place like this," Stewart says condescendingly. She quickly follows the criticism up with, "there's so many great dresses" — as if that negates her original shade.

She then throws her own daughter under the bus for wearing a "gray flannel suit to her wedding."
The cringe-worthy commentary continues as Bailey notes that "Martha is not shy." That's apparent as she calmly tells her friend that the first dress she picks out is a "little rigid." Ouch!

The 74-year-old didn't mince her words. She then said into the camera, "Well, you have to tread lightly. You can't say, 'Oh, that's a horrible dress,' that she's already chosen."

Too bad she didn't take her own advice. Ultimately, the bride decides on a flattering corset-style dress with intricate detailing on the train. The lesson here is clear: Don't go dress shopping with Martha Stewart. Just stick to the tips on her website when planning your big day.
