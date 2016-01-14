Say Yes to To The Dress tells the stories of brides-to-be finding the perfect wedding dress, with the help of seasoned experts, opinionated moms, and yards white tulle. This Friday's episode of Say Yes To The Dress Atlanta will continue that tradition, while breaking new ground by telling the story of a transwoman on the search for her dream gown. The show's first trans bride is named Precious Davis and she is engaged to Myles Brady, also trans. The couple plan to wed in Chicago this summer, according to BuzzFeed. “Myles and I have shown that two trans people can love each other and that we are worthy of love," Davis told BuzzFeed.
A woman's wedding day is always a life-altering event, but for Davis — whose gender identity was not accepted by her family growing up — the event symbolizes both a healing of past wounds and a new beginning. “That dysfunction in my family and all of that pain, I stand on top of that and say no. I’ve conquered. I’ve come to this place," she said. "A wedding in a woman’s life is a huge moment. It’s almost healing for me that I will be honored as noble, I’m marrying my king, and we will start our family together," she continued. "That is my activism."
Here are some photos of the beautiful couple from Davis' Instagram.
And here is a sneak peek of the momentous episode, airing Friday at 9 p.m. on TLC.
