This Backstreet Boy's Son Is Now On Broadway

An heir to the Backstreet Boys legacy is now crooning on Broadway. Brian Littrell's 13-year-old son, Baylee, is making his Broadway debut in the new musical Disaster!
Baylee has the dual role of twins Ben and Lisa in the show, which is a spoof of '70s disaster movies featuring music from the era. "This show is nothing like a Broadway show,” Baylee said in an interview with the Associated Press. “It’s funny and a lot of Broadway shows are dead serious.” (No one tell this kid about The Book of Mormon.) Baylee is starring alongside theatrical heavyweights like Roger Bart, Faith Prince, Kerry Butler, and Adam Pascal. Baylee told the AP that he's "still a little shocked" as to what he's achieved at his young age.
While this may be Baylee's first Broadway role, he's honed his chops performing at Backstreet Boys concerts. Here you can see Baylee sing Mariah Carey's "Fantasy" and the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back."
The cast of Disaster! recently performed on the Today show, though, unfortunately, Baylee doesn't get much screen time. His parents, however, documented his first day in the Nederlander Theater in a video posted to YouTube at the end of January.
