Alicia Keys' 5-Year-Old Son Made A Beat For Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Hot off his politically charged, standout Grammy performance, Kendrick Lamar released his fourth studio album early this morning. Luckily, unlike Kanye West, Lamar made the album available on all streaming services — iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, and yes, Tidal.
The project, titled untitled unmastered., was recorded over the course of three years, from 2013 to 2016, according to the dates listed with each track.
That means that the instrumentalist on one of Lamar’s tracks wasn't even born when some of these songs were conceptualized, recorded, and produced.
How, you ask?
Because one of the musicians is none other than Alicia Keys’ and Swizz Beatz's 5-year-old son, Egypt Daoud Dean. He clearly takes after his talented parents and is credited with contributing to the beat on the track “untitled 07.”
Beatz posted behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram, praising Lamar for including his son on the highly anticipated project.
"This is the best Dad moment everrrrr!!! Congrats to my son Egypt for producing his 1st track on this amazing Kendrick Album he's only 5yrs old wowwwwwww @aliciakeys look at our lil guy baby #blessingsonblessings thx #Kendrick for investing in the future !!! Track 7,” he wrote in one of his three posts. He is one proud dad.
Lamar seems to be dabbling in, and influencing, the future of music. Smart guy. Even cooler kid.
