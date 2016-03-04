Alicia Keys' 5-Year-Old Son Made A Beat For Kendrick Lamar's New Album

This is the best Dad moment everrrrr!!! Congrats to my son Egypt for producing his 1st track on this amazing Kendrick Album🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 he's only 5yrs old wowwwwwww @aliciakeys look at our lil guy baby🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #blessingsonblessings thx #Kendrick for investing in the future !!! Track 7

A photo posted by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Mar 3, 2016 at 8:43pm PST