Alicia Keys' 5-Year-Old Son Made A Beat For Kendrick Lamar's New Album

Hot off his politically charged, standout Grammy performance , Kendrick Lamar released his fourth studio album early this morning. Luckily, unlike Kanye West , Lamar made the album available on all streaming services — iTunes, Spotify , Apple Music, and yes, Tidal.The project, titled untitled unmastered., was recorded over the course of three years, from 2013 to 2016, according to the dates listed with each track.That means that the instrumentalist on one of Lamar’s tracks wasn't even born when some of these songs were conceptualized, recorded, and produced.How, you ask?Because one of the musicians is none other than Alicia Keys’ and Swizz Beatz's 5-year-old son, Egypt Daoud Dean. He clearly takes after his talented parents and is credited with contributing to the beat on the track “untitled 07.”