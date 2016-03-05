Butt Implants & Lifts Had A Major Moment Last Year

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) recently released its 2015 report, revealing a notable rise in the number of people choosing to go under the knife. Although the number of all procedures increased, the biggest jump was observed for butt surgeries.
Since 2000, the number of all procedures performed per year increased by 115%. Breast augmentations went up by 89% in that same time frame, while butt lifts rose by a whopping 252%. The report also looked at what types of surgeries rose in popularity from year to year, and that's where the plot really thickens for butts across America.
Related: 12 Things Plastic Surgeons Wish They Could Tell You
Between 2014 and 2015, both butt implants and lifts increased by 36%, while butt augmentations with fat grafting grew by 28%. (Who knew there were so many different ways to alter your ass?) The ASPS estimates that, in the last year, a butt-related surgery was performed every 30 minutes. While these findings suggest that buttock procedures are having a moment, several procedures still outrank them overall, including breast augmentations, liposuction, nose reshaping, and eyelid surgeries.
Related: The No-Squat, No-Lunge Butt Workout
Since 2000, the number of all procedures performed per year increased by 115%. Breast augmentations went up by 89% in that same time frame, while butt lifts rose by a whopping 252%. The report also looked at what types of surgeries rose in popularity from year to year, and that's where the plot really thickens for butts across America.
Related: 12 Things Plastic Surgeons Wish They Could Tell You
Between 2014 and 2015, both butt implants and lifts increased by 36%, while butt augmentations with fat grafting grew by 28%. (Who knew there were so many different ways to alter your ass?) The ASPS estimates that, in the last year, a butt-related surgery was performed every 30 minutes. While these findings suggest that buttock procedures are having a moment, several procedures still outrank them overall, including breast augmentations, liposuction, nose reshaping, and eyelid surgeries.
Related: The No-Squat, No-Lunge Butt Workout
Kim Kardashian West once said, "Hey, everyone has a butt." And to that we would add you can do whatever you want with it — so no judgement here. That said, it's no secret that, here at Refinery29, we love butts of all shapes and sizes, so it's a little disconcerting to hear the lengths so many are willing to go to change the way they look.
Click through to Shape for more body image news and advice. (Shape)
Related: 15 Everyday Things That Can Change Your Breasts
Click through to Shape for more body image news and advice. (Shape)
Related: 15 Everyday Things That Can Change Your Breasts
Advertisement