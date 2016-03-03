This Adele Photo Will Mess With Your Head

The black-and-white headshot that graces the cover of Adele's 25 is almost as recognizable as the opening of "Hello." From the thick, mod eyeliner to her bold brows, it's bound to become iconic. So when you see the photoshopped version below, you might be quick to assume you understand what's going on. It looks like the photo has simply been flipped upside down. But turn your computer over and you'll see it has actually been altered in a super-creepy way, with everything flipped, except the singer's mouth and eyes.
As spine-chilling as it looks, this photo could have so much potential for the singer. It would be perfect for an album of covers of her songs, all arranged in a minor key. Or a surprise Halloween album. Or maybe, she should just use it as her go-to photo to send to anyone who body-shames her on social media.
Advertisement