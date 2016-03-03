Here’s Ashley Graham’s Perfect Response To Body Shaming

The response to Ashley Graham’s historic Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue have been almost universally positive. The only public criticism, so far, has come from former SI swim model Cheryl Tiegs, who complained that Graham’s body was not promoting healthy habits.
Ok, Cheryl.
Graham, speaking after walking in the H&M Studios Autumn/Winter 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week, had a response to her colleague’s criticism.
"Cheryl Tiegs may have said what she said and it may have hurt a lot of people’s feelings," Graham told E! News, "but my skin is so thick. I kind of rolled my eyes, I was like, 'Oh whatever, another one of these ladies.' But what's great is that—the fact that she said it—it means that other women think like her. And what that means is that we really need to change the industry."
Graham is probably right that Tiegs is saying what a lot of people had said in private. Nobody gets in front of the cameras like that unless they think their sentiment is shared.
"There are too many people thinking they can look at a girl my size and say that we are unhealthy,” Graham told E! News. “You can't, only my doctor can!”
Cheryl Tiegs took to Twitter a few days ago to apologize.
My sincere apologies to everyone I have hurt. I truly just want everyone to be healthy & happy.— Cheryl Tiegs (@CherylTiegs) February 26, 2016
But Graham wasn’t having it.
"I've never personally heard from her. She said her comment about me, then never heard a follow up. People are saying she apologized. But I never heard one," she told E! News.
She does, however know just what she would say should she see the former supermodel.
“I will go up to her and say hello, and all the SI girls, I've always looked up to them,” Graham told E! News. “They are classic, amazing, beautiful women and it's a shame that we have to bring other people down, but that's why I'm here. I've got to bring other women up.”
