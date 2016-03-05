The next trend in foodstagramming is here, but it's not what you might expect. Hannah Lily is taking our visual love affair with food to a whole new level and amassing a ton of followers in the process. Not only are her creative stop-motion animated recipes cute, they're also delicious AND easy to make — as in cook. Although, feel free to try your hand at illustrating them, too.



What’s not to love about these charming little how-tos of our favorite noshes? Avocado toast, pizza hearts, Nutella pancakes, and grilled cheese?! Yum. Not to mention butterbeer for all you Harry Potter fanatics out there.



"I love to illustrate and I've always had a desire to create things...I’m forever dreaming up concepts and it’s the cooking ideas that inspire me the most," Lily told R29 via email.



"One of the best things about sharing a video like this is the comments — I’ve seen people tag their friends and say they must recreate it in real life. It's reading comments like this that really inspires me to carry on creating," says Lily, who is well on her way to inspiring foodies everywhere with these crave-worthy drawings. Check out a few of our favorites, below, and get ready to be amazed (and hungry):