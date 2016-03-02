The Making A Murderer Attorneys Are Going On Tour

Dean Strang and Jerry Buting are the only uncomplicated heroes of Making a Murderer. The two attorneys have inspired loyal devotion from MaM fans and jealousy from opposing counsel Ken Kratz. But their appearances on the series raised a lot of questions about justice and its proper carriage that they haven’t had the time or space to answer.
That’s about to change, as Strang and Buting are about to go on tour. Their Conversation on Justice tour will span the entire country, beginning April 16 in Boston and concluding August 21 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The closest they will come to Manitowoc is Chicago, but in spirit they will never leave. Tickets go on sale March 4.
“In essence this is like a director’s cut of what experiences we’ve had and what lessons we’ve learned,” Jerry Buting says in the promotional video.
The stops will also include Q&A sessions, where you could presumably ask them to come hang out with you and you could all rip on Ken Kratz for (allegedly) being a perv.
