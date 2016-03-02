I'm an Ob/Gyn, and every day, I help connect my patients with the services they need. For some patients, that includes an effective birth control method, for others, prenatal care, and for many, that includes safe and compassionate abortion care.



I’m fortunate that I get to help my patients live the lives they want, whether or not that means starting or adding to a family. And I respect the decisions they make about their reproductive health. I became an Ob/Gyn because I believe that educating a woman about reproductive options and providing her with reproductive health care can positively and profoundly impact her life, as well as the lives of those around her.



From my clinical training onward, however, it became clear to me that there is a significant gap between the reproductive health care available to underserved women and the care available to everyone else — particularly when it comes to abortion. During medical school, I completed a research year at an abortion clinic and served women at a local county jail. I continued this work during my residency at Boston Medical Center, a hospital that has fought for reproductive rights in the years since Roe v. Wade. There, I learned from abortion providers with decades of experience that abortion access is not a given, and I was inspired by their deep commitment to helping women at a critical moment in their lives. Today I practice medicine in the Bay Area with the National Health Service Corps, which allows me to work in underserved communities with patient populations that have limited access to health-care services.