My patients represent just one sample of the multitudes of women whose autonomy has been wrested from them. Women across the country are being denied their right to make their own decisions about their reproductive health care, as anti-choice politicians pass laws that steadily chip away at this right. Today, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the most significant reproductive-rights case of the last two decades, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, to determine the constitutionality of a Texas law that has shut down women’s reproductive health-care providers by imposing unnecessary and unattainable standards on them. Conservative legislators disguise laws like Texas' HB2 as a means to promote women's health and safety, but in fact, they only make it harder for women to access legal and safe abortion. The medical community is united on this point: Abortion, particularly in the early stages of pregnancy, is one of the safest medical procedures there is.I provide abortion care because I want to ensure women have the ability to make their own decisions about their families and futures, especially in low-income communities where the barriers women and families face are already so high. No woman should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term against her will because her access to care has been stripped away. The low-income women I serve are already facing an uphill battle in ensuring that they and their families get the health care they need. Nowhere is this battle more marked than in abortion care. All women deserve the option of making their own choices about their families, futures, and reproductive health, with the advice of a medical professional they can trust.I don't view providing women with safe, compassionate abortion care as an obligation: I see it as a privilege that I am fortunate to fulfill. Nearly one in three American women will choose to end a pregnancy by age 45. The ability to make that decision is a constitutional right. As a doctor who works to provide abortion care to women, regardless of where they live or how much they make, I hope the Supreme Court will protect it.