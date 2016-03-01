Justin Bieber Fans Have NO Chill On The Singer's 22nd Birthday

Morgan Baila
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Have you wished Justin Bieber a happy 22nd birthday yet? If you haven't noticed from social media, today's the day to do it.

If you're a belieber, you've probably already tweeted the singer "Happy birthday!!" 40 times in hopes of him noticing.

So far, more than 1.4 million birthday tweets have come the singer's way, according to People. And with his more than 60 million Instagram followers, I can only imagine that number quadrupling throughout the day. Why not join in and let the Biebs know how much he matters to you today?

Miley Cyrus did.

Happy Bday J Biebs

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

And his friends over at Calvin Klein.

YouTube will be jamming out in his honor.



And Billboard was pretty excited to share a birthday video.

But most excited of all are the millions of dedicated fans around the world, all of whom have absolutely zero chill during interactions with Bieber, even if it is only online.

They make Helga Pataki-style collage shrines.

They know the exact time he was born.

They assemble in large groups to spell out birthday messages.

They can't fit their birthday message into 140-characters or less.

They straight-up chronicle his life for him.

They sketch his signature wink.

But most of all, they're just really happy that he exists.

Happy birthday, Biebs!
