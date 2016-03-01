Justin Bieber Fans Have NO Chill On The Singer's 22nd Birthday

If you're a belieber, you've probably already tweeted the singer "Happy birthday!!" 40 times in hopes of him noticing.
So far, more than 1.4 million birthday tweets have come the singer's way, according to People. And with his more than 60 million Instagram followers, I can only imagine that number quadrupling throughout the day. Why not join in and let the Biebs know how much he matters to you today?
Miley Cyrus did.
And his friends over at Calvin Klein.
Make a wish. Happy Birthday @justinbieber! #jb22 #mycalvinshttps://t.co/fPZ1zP8KYN— Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) March 1, 2016
YouTube will be jamming out in his honor.
This @justinbieber playlist got us like … https://t.co/dYgigtVyCC #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber pic.twitter.com/2ritIsEWZZ— YouTube (@YouTube) March 1, 2016
And Billboard was pretty excited to share a birthday video.
But most excited of all are the millions of dedicated fans around the world, all of whom have absolutely zero chill during interactions with Bieber, even if it is only online.
They make Helga Pataki-style collage shrines.
Happy Birthday @justinbieber from all #Selenators 💙🎂🎁🎈🎉 (@selenagomez #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber ♥) pic.twitter.com/sJlIPcOSiy— #HappyBirthdayJustin (@JelenaSource_FR) March 1, 2016
They know the exact time he was born.
March 1st, 1994 at 12:56 am on a Tuesday💙😭 @justinbieber— ❥janos❥vine❥edits❥ (@janosvineedits) March 1, 2016
They assemble in large groups to spell out birthday messages.
Fans are celebrating @justinbieber's birthday in STYLE! pic.twitter.com/dIG3PV8FYj— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) March 1, 2016
They can't fit their birthday message into 140-characters or less.
Bc 140 characters isn't enough to to say how much I love u @justinbieber #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber 🎊💕😘 pic.twitter.com/fN9gZt8sRx— HE FOLLOWED ME (@ibiebergurll) March 1, 2016
They straight-up chronicle his life for him.
Every year you get closer to my heart, Happy birthday to the love of my life! @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/ZEQzXM7kLw— justin follows :) (@biebersmaterial) March 1, 2016
My drawing of @justinbieber xx #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber pic.twitter.com/BkYC6QQdGN— Lu Siobhan Reason (@LuReason) March 1, 2016
But most of all, they're just really happy that he exists.
i'll always love you,you're so special.i'm very lucky to have u in my life @justinbieber #HappyBirthdayJustinBieber pic.twitter.com/Qi3j61UmaI— #️jb22 (@LOCKEDEMOTIONS) March 1, 2016
Justin Happy Birthday❕２２💗💗— Ryo️ (@08_ryo_) March 1, 2016
Thank you for being born💎✨#HappyBirthdayJustinBieber
💟@justinbieber 💟@bieber_japan pic.twitter.com/vnaxuXGfYz
Happy birthday, Biebs!