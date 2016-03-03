Who doesn't appreciate an adorable animal? Better yet, who doesn't appreciate an adorable animal that can talk? The truth is that some of film and television's most lovable, colorful characters have been of the furry, feathered, finned, or four-legged variety.
They can be cute (An American Tail's Fievel). They can be wise (The Lion King's Rafiki). And they can be funny — more so than most humans (Shrek's Donkey, Aladdin's Iago, The Little Mermaid's Sebastian, Finding Nemo's Dory).
Disney's new movie Zootopia, starring the voices of Jason Bateman, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Shakira, comes out on Friday. In celebration of its release, we've rounded up 20 of our top talking animals in film and TV. Enjoy!