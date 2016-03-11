“I let ambition get the best of me, and you lost your mother as a result,” she confesses. But there must be more, and Wes prods her for answers. Why would she think killing herself would save her son? And reading between the lines: Why are you so obsessed with me, lady? My mom’s case was 10 years ago — what are you still protecting me from?



Okay. This is it. Annalise takes a swig and pours it on him: Wes is the son of Wallace Mahoney, who repeatedly raped his mother Rose. Wallace is probably the one who put the hit out on Annalise, who was on her way to inform officials that her client, Rose, had been threatened by the Mahoneys. All of this helps explain Annalise’s hangup with Waitlist, her eternal Wes Stress: By bringing Wes back into her life as an associate, she killed two birds with one trophy. Keeping him so close lets her protect him and keep punishing herself. Actually, make that three birds — because now that Wes knows everything, they can potentially seek revenge on Wallace Mahoney together.