Watching Annalise Keating lie in guilty shock with her deceased baby in her arms, I’m struck by two things. 1) Here’s another Emmy reel for Viola Davis, just in case November’s “Shoot me! Shoot me in the leg!” isn’t cutting it for the Television Academy come voting time. And 2) This was the moment, 10 years ago, that everything caved in for Annalise, the moment she turned away from possibility and potential happiness — literally flinched at it as her husband Sam reached out to comfort her — and wrapped herself instead in a toxic cocoon of guilt and self-blame. She’s been spiraling in place ever since, and it’s all her fault.That scene of her losing the baby is brutal, but it explains so much about Annalise’s past and present headspace, which let’s be honest, is the main sphere of this show . In the 2005 flashbacks, it’s clear the Mahoney murder trial has her grappling with the question of conscience. Does she have one? Should she? Can she afford to if she wants to keep her job? It seems Annalise’s fatal flaw was going against her more human instincts — to admit her true feelings for Eve, to do right by Rose — and brazenly operating within the system instead: marrying Sam and proving herself professionally at any cost. The car crash that landed her in the hospital for an emergency C-section was no accident and beyond her control. Yet since her own actions technically drove her there, she’ll always feel like she killed her own baby.