Laurel’s not getting any satisfying answers from anyone these days. She definitively breaks up with Frank, even after he claims the reason he took so long to tell her about the two women he murdered is because…he loves her. Nope! Cute sentiment, but Laurel is out. “You think that’s the type of person I want to love me? It’s not, and the truth is I don’t love you back,” she cries softly. She claims she won’t tell the others about his murders because it would only freak them out even more. Neither of them know — well, at least Laurel doesn’t, Frank and Bonnie seem to be in cahoots at the moment — that Bonnie is recording them in the basement! Which means Annalise will know that Laurel knows about all their dirty laundry, as if Annalise didn't already know everything that’s ever happened to all humans in her purview. That’s her job. She’s a psychic attorney. Oh, and she’s shown teaching class this week for at least 15 seconds so LOL again.



Slumber party! The Keating Five minus Wes can’t take any chances now that serial killer Philip is on the loose and won’t stop sending them incriminating videos, so Asher lunges, seductively — in a dinosaur onesie!!! — at the chance to bake some pizza bites and not be so lonely for one night in his life. He later punks everyone by filming them sleeping. Could Asher be the one orchestrating this whole Philip scare just for these brief flashes of friendship? Where is Philip, anyway?



I’m sorry I asked: Philip is somehow in Wes’ apartment when Annalise comes in, having noticed a light under the door and thought yep, totally normal to just barge in unannounced. Muddy maternal ish and all. As she searches the depths of his squalor, I’m terrified she’s about to find a self-slain Wes in the bathroom just for symmetry’s sake and because seriously when is the Wes madness going to end? But instead, Philip himself (I think, hard to tell, so dark, so twisted) runs out of the bathroom and throws Annalise to the ground. She’s survived much worse…



Next week we’ll find out what happened to Annalise’s baby, “Who’s involved in the WILDEST HOOKUP IN MURDER HISTORY!” and “One. Massive. Family. Secret.” If Wes really does turn out to be a secret multimillion-dollar baby, then maybe Wallace Mahoney is the firm’s next target for season 3. And once Annalise grants the puppy his inheritance, they can all transfer to Stanford with her sincerest blessings. Yeah. Right!

