Michaela takes her up on it, getting busy with Caleb in the creepy murder mansion. Connor and Oliver consider moving to California so they can tone their butts with yoga and escape the Philly-based cult, then settle for toning their butts the old-fashioned way. Buzzkill Bonnie turns Asher down for both sex and legal advice; she just can’t be that person for him right now, or ever. Meanwhile, Wes and Laurel are making out in a random rental car, having jetted off to Ohio — ostensibly so they can dig deeper into his connection with the Mahoney murder trial, but really so that Laurel can avoid the sinking feeling that she’s dating a con man just like her father. So many unanswered questions here: Who in their right mind would hit “decline” on a shirtless pic of Frank? Do Laurel and Wes have genuine chemistry, or did his facial hair do most of the kissing? Did Frank kill Lila on Sam’s command or Annalise’s? Why are we still talking about Lila?



This one may sound crazy, but what if it’s not Philip sending the videos but someone unexpected. Eve? Connor himself, as part of a poorly hashed escape plan? Bonnie?! I get the feeling that Bonnie is up to something scheming and sinister, but it could just be that her everyday look has gone slightly more wild.



Next week, the mystery of Wes’ mother’s death will be solved…but that won’t stop him from opening Annalise’s bedroom door with a silly grin on his face. [MUFFLED SCREAMS!] Seriously.

