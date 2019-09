“Did you know this the whole time?” a feisty Laurel charges in on an important Keating and Associates foyer meeting after going MIA for a few days. WTF is “this,” Laurel? That they’re all psychotic monsters, recruited in order of ball size to join this evil cult? That Annalise is destined to fall back again and again into the arms of Nate, the beefy cop? No and no. “This” is far less sexy.Laurel shoves a page she’s stolen from the Cleveland P.D.’s file on the death of Wes’ mother, Rose. There it is, the possible motive for all of this show’s angst, ever: “PRIMARY SUSPECT — VICTIM’S 12-YEAR-OLD SON.”Did Wes kill his mother? That’s the cliffhanger “It’s a Trap” leaves us dangling from like an icicle on a vodka bottle. But based on the title alone, I’m guessing there must be another explanation for why, in a flashback, Wes is shown standing over his mother holding a bloody knife as she gasps her last breaths. Yikes. If it’s true, then Annalise has been helping Waitlist get away with murder for 10 full years. As they’re not on speaking terms right now so he has no reason to go into the office, this trend has only intensified: Wes still has not shaved his ridiculous mustache!Thursday’s set of flashbacks paint a more vivid portrait (SIT DOWN, Catherine Hapstall, no one is talking to you!) of a much lighter, feelings-friendly version of Annalise. So much softer, in fact, that Annalise enlisted floppy-haired Frank to play bad cop to her pregnant confidant in her 2005 dealings with Rose, a key witness for the Charles Mahoney murder trial. We see Annalise steel up hard, maybe for the first time, when her client’s father, Wallace (founder of a hedge fund that swindled millions from its clients and might have a murder to hide), claims he only hired her because she’s a Black woman. “Don’t give your people a bad name,” he seethes after Rose fails to show up on a live feed to corroborate his son’s whereabouts the night Wallace's future daughter-in-law was murdered. Clearly this rich prick — along with whatever really happened to Wes’ mom — prompted a turning point in both Annalise’s career and her character.