Orange Is the New Black didn't have any skin in the Oscars game. But that didn't keep the series from trying to capitalize on all the buzz by releasing a promo for the upcoming season four, due on June 17, that touches on the iconic awards night.



Annoyingly for fans, this new teaser is exactly that — a major tease. Our interest is piqued, but OITNB isn't giving anything away with this one. We do, however, have some questions about what's going on here. Like, for instance: How long has Sophia been in solitary? What's budding between Piper and Flaca? And why is there a S.W.A.T. team at the prison?



So many questions. So much time to wait until we finally get some answers.