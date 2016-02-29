Orange Is The New Black Rang In The Oscars Inmate-Style

Elizabeth Kiefer
Orange Is the New Black didn't have any skin in the Oscars game. But that didn't keep the series from trying to capitalize on all the buzz by releasing a promo for the upcoming season four, due on June 17, that touches on the iconic awards night.

Annoyingly for fans, this new teaser is exactly that — a major tease. Our interest is piqued, but OITNB isn't giving anything away with this one. We do, however, have some questions about what's going on here. Like, for instance: How long has Sophia been in solitary? What's budding between Piper and Flaca? And why is there a S.W.A.T. team at the prison?

So many questions. So much time to wait until we finally get some answers.
