Meet Jenny Beavan, Most Badass Chick At The Oscars

Have you seen Mad Max: Fury Road? Well I bet now you want to (they're already going home with at least half the wins of their Oscar noms tonight.) And while you're watching the post-apocalyptic thriller, you might notice that one of the best, and most incredible parts of the movie is the costume design. We have English costume designer Jenny Beavan to thank for that. In addition to being good at her job, she also proved to us that she's a badass at award show outfits and acceptance speeches.
After showing up to the Oscars in a motorcycle jacket, no makeup, and au naturale hair, she went on stage to accept her award in the most casual way. All in all, she is all of us.
"I really don't do frocks and I absolutely don't do heels," Beavan told Refinery29 writer Vanessa Golembewski, when talking about her outfit. "I look ridiculous in a beautiful gown." Her no-fucks-given attitude is only enhanced and complemented by the amazing message she left with audiences after she accepted her award.
"I just want to say one quite serious thing, I've been thinking about this a lot, but actually it could be horribly prophetic, Mad Max, if we're not kinder to each other, and if we don't stop polluting our atmosphere, so you know, it could happen," Beavan said as the Oscars music started to chime in.
In the press room, she told R29 more about her acceptance speech, which she said was cut-off by the music. She said she just really wanted to reiterate the importance of being gracious and "kinder to each other."
Leather jacket, jeans, and a kind heart. Sounds like a worthy winner for badass of the night.
And now, a moment of silence for The Jacket.
Mad Max costume designer Jenny Beavan's jacket is everything 💀🔥 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/d7S33IQTrU— The Cut (@TheCut) February 29, 2016
Mad Max costume designer, and all round legend, Jenny Beavan does not care for your dress codes #Oscars pic.twitter.com/O2ShRjiEid— Jenna Clarke (@jennamclarke) February 29, 2016
