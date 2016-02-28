What happens after you experience the most public transgender coming out in history? I Am Cait season 2, premiering Sunday, March 6 on E!, offers a glimpse at Caitlyn Jenner's transition from breakout celebrity to socially informed advocate.
"I'm slowly coming into my womanhood," Jenner says in the season 2 trailer, over images of the star trying on wedding gowns and peering at her post-transition driver's license. "But it's a work in progress."
Though difficult at times, Jenner's personal and political evolution has been undoubtedly swift, as the season 2 montage suggests. The reality show cameras capture her 2015 Glamour Woman of the Year recognition, as well as her confrontation with protesters outside a speech she delivered in Chicago last November. While Jenner has received overwhelming public support, some transgender advocates don't appreciate her visibility and do not consider her a legitimate voice of the trans community.
"People need to know you're fighting for everybody," a friend tells her in the trailer. "Not just for the pretty ones."
The sentiment isn't lost on Jenner, who recognizes the responsibility that comes along with her massive platform.
"I need to evolve as a person," she says. "There's just too much at stake to get it wrong."
