How To Take Your Food-Selfie Game To The Next Level On Instagram

As anyone trying to get the perfect Instagram shot knows, the proper filter can do wonders when it comes to a selfie. There are whole lines of equipment designed to make people look good in photos, from filters to phone cases and how-to guides. Once you've mastered your human-photography game, your dinner can get the star treatment as well, thanks to a new app that is all about giving you the perfect #foodporn pic to share.
The photo editing app, called, appropriately enough, Foodie, is available from the App Store and Google Play. It is literally designed just for glorious, mouth-watering shots of food. Its angles are meant to be held over your plate and it has specially designed filters to make food more delicious.
The designers of Foodie have previously released an app for selfies, so one just for food seems like the logical next step. After all, #food, #foodporn, #EEEEEATS, and other food-related Instagram tags have been used over 200 million times, app developer LINE said in a statement, putting them right on par with the use of #selfie. And if you can't make everyone you know jealous with your brunch plans, what is the point of Instagram?
The photo editing app, called, appropriately enough, Foodie, is available from the App Store and Google Play. It is literally designed just for glorious, mouth-watering shots of food. Its angles are meant to be held over your plate and it has specially designed filters to make food more delicious.
The designers of Foodie have previously released an app for selfies, so one just for food seems like the logical next step. After all, #food, #foodporn, #EEEEEATS, and other food-related Instagram tags have been used over 200 million times, app developer LINE said in a statement, putting them right on par with the use of #selfie. And if you can't make everyone you know jealous with your brunch plans, what is the point of Instagram?
Advertisement