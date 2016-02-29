Anyway, what we all figured was going to happen happens. Alice was just fucking with Clark, because once upon a time, before they had a contract and a label, Richie made it seem like he was going to sign the band. It took seven years for Alice Cooper, the band, to catch on, Alice explains. Then, one night, they were told they could meet with Richie if they could get themselves to New York. They flew all night and went to multiple places around the city to try to meet with him. The meeting, of course, never happened. Alice tells Clark this story while he has him imprisoned in a fake guillotine. Let it never be forgotten that Alice Cooper has a marvelous flair for the dramatic. At the end of the day, though, I'm not sure how Clark is still employed as an A&R rep.