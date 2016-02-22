Jamie's persistent, though. First, she goes the nauseating route. She asks Richie what she has to do to move up the ladder to become an A&R rep — and if it involves sucking his dick. He admits the thought has crossed his mind, but he's going to pass. What a mensch! Instead, Richie pulls the very Don Draper/Peggy Olson-esque move of not quite agreeing to officially be Jamie's mentor, but sort of hinting that he's wiling to give her a shot by letting her work with another A&R rep to develop the Nasty Bitz. Then, he asks Jamie for some cocaine — because she is the office drug girl — and I once again lose all hope that Richie might have been doing a semi-decent thing for another human being who also loves music the way he does. He was just being nice to Jamie so he could get more drugs. Antiheroes: so hard to read. We do get to hear Jamie use the c-word, though.