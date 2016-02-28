Story from Food & Drinks

These Are The BEST Pancakes In America

Elizabeth Buxton
National Pancake Day is arguably one of the best days of the year — and it just got even better. Thanks to Foursquare, we now have a comprehensive list of the top places to get our flapjack fix in each and every state. Hanging on the West Coast? Pop by The Griddle Cafe for its famous Golden Ticket pancakes. Keeping it cool on the East Coast? Clinton Street Baking Co. & Restaurant has got you covered with its blueberry stacks drenched in warm maple butter. Happen to be in Utah? Stop by Penny Ann's Cafe for her mouthwatering hot cakes.
We've posted all 51 below, just in case you're feeling ambitious. So, get your forks ready to dig into the fluffiest flapjacks, wherever you are. We officially want to tour the country and try them all.
1. Alaska: Sam's Sourdough Cafe

2. Alabama: Blue Plate Cafe
3. Arkansas: The Root Café
4. Arizona: Matt's Big Breakfast
5. California: The Griddle Cafe

6. Colorado: Snooze
7. Connecticut: Chips Family Restaurant
8. D.C.: Lincoln’s Waffle Shop
9. Delaware: Lucky’s Coffe Shop
10. Florida: KeKe’s Breakfast Cafe
11. Georgia: Ria’s Bluebird

12. Hawaii: Cinnamon’s Restaurant
13. Iowa: Grove Cafe
14. Idaho: The Egg Factory
15. Illinois: Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe
16. Indiana: The Village Deli
17. Kansas: Hanover Pancake House
18. Kentucky: Toast on Market
19. Louisiana: The Ruby Slipper
20. Massachusetts: The Paramount
21. Maryland: Miss Shirley’s Cafe
22. Maine: Becky’s Diner
23. Michigan: The Hudson Cafe
24. Minnesota: Maria’s Cafe
25. Missouri: Succotash

26. Mississippi: Big Bad Breakfast
27. Montana: Running Bear Pancake House
28. North Carolina: Tex And Shirley’s
29. North Dakota: Darcy’s Cafe
30. Nebraska: Leo’s Diner
31. New Hampshire: Parker’s Maple Barn
32. New Jersey: Brownstone Diner & Pancake Factory
33. New Mexico: The Grove Cafe & Market
34. Nevada: BabyStacks Cafe
35. New York: Clinton Street Baking Co. & Restaurant

36. Ohio: Katalina’s
37. Oklahoma: Syrup.
38. Oregon: Stepping Stone Cafe
39. Pennsylvania: Pamela’s P&G Diner
40. Rhode Island: Corner Cafe

41. South Carolina: Golden Griddle Pancake House
42. South Dakota: Tally’s Silver Spoon
43. Tennessee: Pancake Pantry
44. Texas: Kerbey Lane Cafe
45. Utah: Penny Ann’s Cafe

46. Virginia: Pocahontas Pancake House
47. Vermont: Sugar & Spice
48. Washington: Portage Bay Cafe
49. Wisconsin: Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant & Butik
50. West Virginia: Cathedral Cafe
51. Wyoming: The Bunnery Bakery & Restaurant
