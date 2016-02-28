These Are The BEST Pancakes In America

National Pancake Day is arguably one of the best days of the year — and it just got even better. Thanks to Foursquare, we now have a comprehensive list of the top places to get our flapjack fix in each and every state. Hanging on the West Coast? Pop by The Griddle Cafe for its famous Golden Ticket pancakes. Keeping it cool on the East Coast? Clinton Street Baking Co. & Restaurant has got you covered with its blueberry stacks drenched in warm maple butter. Happen to be in Utah? Stop by Penny Ann's Cafe for her mouthwatering hot cakes.
We've posted all 51 below, just in case you're feeling ambitious. So, get your forks ready to dig into the fluffiest flapjacks, wherever you are. We officially want to tour the country and try them all.
