Story from Food & Drinks

Everyone's Angry At McDonald's For This Price Increase

Molly Horan
First Subway swapped its iconic $5 footlong for a new $6 version. And now McDonald's is making its 2 for $2 menu a thing of the past. From now on, if you want two items, you'll have to cough up $5. What makes this news even sadder? The 2 for $2 menu was already a fill-in for the dearly departed dollar menu. Tough times indeed.

Before you start to panic, it hasn't been officially confirmed that the 2 for $5 deal will become a national promotion, but Consumerist reports seeing ads for the deal in Des Moines, IA, and Kansas City, MO. Of course, angry Twitter users are all over the potential controversy.
Advertisement

Not everyone on social media is upset about the $5 price tag, though. Some have expressed their excitement over the new promotion offerings, like Filet-O-Fish.

Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks