Everyone's Angry At McDonald's For This Price Increase

First Subway swapped its iconic $5 footlong for a new $6 version. And now McDonald's is making its 2 for $2 menu a thing of the past. From now on, if you want two items, you'll have to cough up $5. What makes this news even sadder? The 2 for $2 menu was already a fill-in for the dearly departed dollar menu. Tough times indeed.
Before you start to panic, it hasn't been officially confirmed that the 2 for $5 deal will become a national promotion, but Consumerist reports seeing ads for the deal in Des Moines, IA, and Kansas City, MO. Of course, angry Twitter users are all over the potential controversy.
So... @McDonalds: @Wendys is kicking your tail. The 2 for $5 is laughable compared to the 4 for $4. GJ Wendy's. Step it up Golden Arches!— Sean Denuo (@seandenuo) February 23, 2016
5 dollars for McDonald's is expensive so your pick 2 for 5 is a bullshit deal @McDonalds— Tiaraaaa (@TiaraaJanea) February 14, 2016
Not everyone on social media is upset about the $5 price tag, though. Some have expressed their excitement over the new promotion offerings, like Filet-O-Fish.
I have ate 10 fish fillets this past week. Thank you Mcdonalds for the 2 for $5 deal. Please don't take it away.— Philip Honorcakes (@RickyFlockaJR) February 18, 2016
