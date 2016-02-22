She might be a pop star, but Carly Rae Jepsen is just as excited as any 30-year-old should be for the upcoming Fuller House premiere. That is, she's very, very excited. The Canadian singer actually had her hand in Netflix's much-anticipated Full House reboot — she recorded her own cover of the original theme song for the new show. And it sounds like superfan Jepsen was all in. In fact, when her team suggested that she might not have time for the project, Jepsen said, "What? We have to make time for this! I'll come in the middle of the night, whatever it is," she told Rolling Stone.
The "Run Away with Me" singer explained how much she loved the classic show as a kid. "Full House is essentially my childhood. It was my favorite TV show growing up," she said. "I can remember being on a camping trip with my parents and asking them what time it was, how much further 'til we get there kind of thing, and they said, 'Three more Full Houses!' I understand what that means: two-and-a-half hours."
Jepsen plans to binge the show when it premieres. "I told my girlfriends we're going to have to have a popcorn night and really enjoy it from start to finish," she told RS. Not a bad plan, Carly.
