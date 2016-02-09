"The family you love is back," with the release of the first official trailer for Fuller House. After teaser photographs, interviews, and clips, we're finally getting an extended glimpse of the Tanner family in the first full preview of the upcoming Netflix reboot.
The trailer debuted on The Ellen Degeneres Show, with a few ladies from the cast watching and laughing along. Ellen chatted with Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber about their roles on the new show, and whether or not the Olsens will be making an appearance (they still aren't, the three confirmed).
In the trailer, we see D.J. Tanner as a single mom with three sons, struggling to handle it all on her own. Enter: the rest of the Tanner family, along with some extra company. That extra company being none other than everyone's favorite kid neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler. But this time, with her own daughter in tow.
We also get a taste of some of those iconic one-liners ("Have mercy!") that everyone is sure to recognize. And even a special "How rude!" — which isn't said by the notably absent Michelle Tanner, but still manages to tug at those nostalgic heartstrings.
Watch the full interview and trailer, below.
