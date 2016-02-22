Thanks to MTV, everyone knows about a certain beach town along the Golden Coast: Laguna Beach. The reality show that chronicled the real lives of a group of high school students, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, became a guilty-pleasure classic. The best part of it? All the dating drama. But, as MTV reports, all the Laguna Beach ladies are off the market, now.
Casey Reinhardt, the latest alum to tie the knot, chose to have her special night right in the heart of the town that put her on the map. Reinhardt married Sean Brown this past weekend, after the two announced their engagement with a ginormous rock in August of 2015, People reports.
Reinhardt, now Casey Beau Brown, shared photos from the picturesque event on Instagram.
"Last night was the most magical, incredible, most emotional night of my life!!! I became Mrs. Casey Beau Brown and I get to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing man who ever walked this earth. I'm so happy, so in love, and so overwhelmed with emotion just thinking about how beautiful the rest of our lives are going to be together. You are my angel on earth @seanmbrown1 and I'm the luckiest girl in the world to be your wife!!! 2-20-2016.... #CaseyandSeanSayiDo" she wrote.
The couple also had a famous singer perform at their reception. One known especially for her love songs and ballads: Sara Bareilles.
"And then Sara Bareilles sang our song "I Choose You"... I cried uncontrollably, it was so incredibly touching! Thank you for being apart my and @seanmbrown1's dream wedding @sarabareilles!! You made it so special singing my favorite song!!"
The interior decor was also very opulent.
And, of course, what is a wedding without a sunset fireworks show overlooking the Pacific Ocean?
