Conversations surrounding the lack of diversity in the beauty industry have been prevalent lately and a new study, conducted by design firm Canva, gives us some visual evidence of just how bad it truly is.
The organization took a series of averages of 10 faces frequently featured in beauty campaigns, mushing their appearances together to create composites for several brands. The results: a slew of almost-identical portraits that display similar hair colors, skin tones, and even facial structures.
"Many facial features remained somewhat consistent across the board — facial structure, lip and eye shape, eyebrow curvature, and nose width were all stunningly similar," the project reads. "High cheekbones and pronounced jawlines were an exceptionally popular choice throughout this specific category, and full, pink lips unfailingly made the beauty-brand cut."
The obvious takeaway: The industry is still flawed in many ways, particularly when it comes to showcasing a wider variety of beauty. As the study states in its conclusion, "When you look at the face of a specific brand, you want to think to yourself, 'I trust that person. I like that person. That person is like me, and I want to buy whatever it is that they are so gosh darn enthusiastic about." And when these ads don't make the effort to represent a large chunk of American consumers, it makes you realize how far we still have to go.
