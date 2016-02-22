It's probably been a minute since you last thought about the guys and girls of S Club 7, the British pop group and subject of the television series S Club 7 in Miami and S Club 7 in LA. It's probably been even longer since you wondered how much the band members made while appearing as what looked to be the most fun group of friends on TV in the late '90s.
One singer and actress from the group, the spunky blonde Hannah Spearritt, has revealed just how much she earned from her time in S Club 7 from 1998 to 2001.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Spearritt shared that she made "£600,000 from S Club 7 over four years," which is equivalent to a little over $830,000 today. For the pop star, who was 21 years old at the time, that was a lot. She said she didn't even realize how much it was, looking back.
Even more shocking is that to some current child actors, that salary looks like chump change. Angus T. Jones, who played Jake Harper on Two And a Half Men, was making $250,000 per episode in 2010, when he was only 16 years old, the New York Post reported.
Today, Spearritt says she put a large amount of the money she earned from S Club 7 toward retirement, and won't touch it until she has access when she turns 55.
Maybe she'll use the money to throw an epic "S Club Party."
One singer and actress from the group, the spunky blonde Hannah Spearritt, has revealed just how much she earned from her time in S Club 7 from 1998 to 2001.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Spearritt shared that she made "£600,000 from S Club 7 over four years," which is equivalent to a little over $830,000 today. For the pop star, who was 21 years old at the time, that was a lot. She said she didn't even realize how much it was, looking back.
Even more shocking is that to some current child actors, that salary looks like chump change. Angus T. Jones, who played Jake Harper on Two And a Half Men, was making $250,000 per episode in 2010, when he was only 16 years old, the New York Post reported.
Today, Spearritt says she put a large amount of the money she earned from S Club 7 toward retirement, and won't touch it until she has access when she turns 55.
Maybe she'll use the money to throw an epic "S Club Party."
Advertisement