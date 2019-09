I can't believe I'm saying this, but tonight's cold open was basically a five-minute grocery list. The beginning felt a lot like a dream sequence. Rick is at home with Judith, who's playing on the floor. He's listening to "More Than A Feeling" while Carl plays with a ball in the house. (A ball in the house? I thought we were trying to restore civilization ?) We see a black-and-white framed picture of Carl holding Judith. It's unclear when they found the time and resources to not only develop a photograph, but also thoughtfully frame it. Michonne enters, wearing a robe and a towel around her head. She's asking Rick to get her some toothpaste on his run. Outside, Denise asks Daryl to get anything "remotely medical" he finds, plus maybe some pop for Tara, who was talking about it in her sleep. Eugene stops Rick and Daryl at the gate. He wants sorghum, a grain that could drastically improve their food situation. Finally, five minutes and plenty of weird grocery items later, Daryl and Rick are off in what may or may not be a buddy comedy. "Today's the day," Rick says. "We're gonna find some food. Maybe some people." Then they casually mention something about the law of averages and how it's gotta catch up with them at some point, but all I can think is: What the hell did we just watch?