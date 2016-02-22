Rick and Daryl drive back to Alexandria with Jesus in the backseat. He may have ruined their sorghum, but he did save Daryl's life, and for that, he gets a free pass. Michonne confronts Carl about the way he handled Deanna's zombie. "You should have left her or killed her," she tells him, reminding him how stupid it was of him to mess around with a walker. Carl says he couldn't have killed her, "because it should be someone who loved her, someone who's family. I'd do it for you. I would." They hug. It's nice, but by this point I'm just astonished that the episode isn't over yet. What's left unresolved? What could we possibly see in the final four minutes?