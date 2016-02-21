Listening to Ellie Goulding's new song will spark complicated emotions regarding old flames, may prompt text messages to ex-lovers, and will definitely be on constant rotation after the first listen.
The latest Girls soundtrack, Vol. 3, was released on Friday, February 19. One of the standout songs comes from none other than Goulding. Her song, "Here's To Us" is a sweeping break-up anthem that starts slow and moody before building into some awesome synth-pop music. Most important: It will give you all the feels.
The new Girls soundtrack also includes music from artists like St. Vincent, BØRNS, AURORA, and duet from Grimes and Bleachers.
Goulding's song has already caught the attention of her legion of fans. With lyrics like "You’ve fallen on your feet giving everything up / There’s something in the way love is never enough," it's easy to understand why people are connecting to this song.
It's also easy to understand why it's such a great fit for Girls — a show filled with on-again, off-again relationships and tough break-ups. In fact, this song will definitely make you reminisce about those old Hannah-and-Adam days.
You can listen to "Here's To Us," below.
The latest Girls soundtrack, Vol. 3, was released on Friday, February 19. One of the standout songs comes from none other than Goulding. Her song, "Here's To Us" is a sweeping break-up anthem that starts slow and moody before building into some awesome synth-pop music. Most important: It will give you all the feels.
The new Girls soundtrack also includes music from artists like St. Vincent, BØRNS, AURORA, and duet from Grimes and Bleachers.
Goulding's song has already caught the attention of her legion of fans. With lyrics like "You’ve fallen on your feet giving everything up / There’s something in the way love is never enough," it's easy to understand why people are connecting to this song.
It's also easy to understand why it's such a great fit for Girls — a show filled with on-again, off-again relationships and tough break-ups. In fact, this song will definitely make you reminisce about those old Hannah-and-Adam days.
You can listen to "Here's To Us," below.
Advertisement