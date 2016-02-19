Fresh off the success of mozzarella sticks, McDonald's might be adding another new menu item that riffs off a popular American classic. The chain is currently testing the "Chicken McGriddle," which is being hailed as a take on chicken and waffles. It features a fried chicken patty sandwiched between two maple pancake-like buns.
McDonald's testing Chicken McGriddle https://t.co/Ts0YxO5PCp pic.twitter.com/NlFMYK3uhO— Aaron Jourden (@SplitsAtoms) February 17, 2016
The fate of the Chicken McGriddle as an official menu item rests, at least partially, on how diners at the 11 Ohio McDonald's locations currently carrying the sandwich enjoy it.
The mind behind the new creation, Brian Mortellaro, who owns eight McDonald's restaurants, acknowledged the comfort-food connection. He told Columbus Business First, "It’s a chicken-and-waffles taste. I just think that’s something that isn’t out there right now.”
While you wait for the official word on the possible spread of the Chicken McGriddle, you could always make one yourself. As Buzzfeed reports, Twitter users have been assembling the "new" sandwich out of other McDonald's orders for a while.
