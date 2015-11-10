People Can't Contain Their Excitement Over McDonald's New Menu Addition

Zoe Bain
Photo: eye35.pix / Alamy Stock Photo.
It's no secret that McDonald's has been struggling lately. However, amid a lot of failed food experiments, it looks like that chain might be coming out of its downward spiral. And it's all thanks a new menu addition that has the internet pretty excited.

McDonald's plans to offer customers $1 mozzarella sticks. Buzzfeed reports that McDonald's told investors about the new menu item today. A burger chain selling mozzarella sticks sounds a little odd, but a test run of the new product (you get three fried cheese sticks for a only a buck) was a success. And so, mozzarella sticks will be available nationwide in 2016.

It looks like certain locations are already offering the fried treats (or they were part of the test), so keep an eye out. Unsurprisingly there's been a Twitter frenzy on the subject. Check out what the internet has to say below.
