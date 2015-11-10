People Can't Contain Their Excitement Over McDonald's New Menu Addition

It's no secret that McDonald's has been struggling lately. However, amid a lot of failed food experiments, it looks like that chain might be coming out of its downward spiral. And it's all thanks a new menu addition that has the internet pretty excited.
McDonald's plans to offer customers $1 mozzarella sticks. Buzzfeed reports that McDonald's told investors about the new menu item today. A burger chain selling mozzarella sticks sounds a little odd, but a test run of the new product (you get three fried cheese sticks for a only a buck) was a success. And so, mozzarella sticks will be available nationwide in 2016.
It looks like certain locations are already offering the fried treats (or they were part of the test), so keep an eye out. Unsurprisingly there's been a Twitter frenzy on the subject. Check out what the internet has to say below.
Dip into marinara sauce with $1 Mozzarella Sticks at participating McDonald’s. pic.twitter.com/cINgzJ9zyw— McDonald's TriState (@McD_TriState) November 6, 2015
I can't be the only one excited about @McDonalds adding mozzarella sticks to their menu.— Cynthia Jamie (@cynthiajamie) November 10, 2015
McDonald's is offering $1 mozzarella sticks that's a game changer to me even though I've worked there and swore I'd never eat there again— Mary Clarke (@marycclarke) November 10, 2015
McDonald's launching mozzarella sticks is the biggest threat to our nation since the Cuban missile crisis.— Brandon Veilleux (@The_Don17) November 10, 2015
You can get mozzarella sticks instead of fries at McDonald's here. What a time to be alive.— Rachael Dowd (@rmdowd) November 6, 2015
