Ginnifer Goodwin Worries Her Kids Won't Love Disney As Much As She Does

Ginnifer Goodwin really loves Disney. Her husband, Josh Dallas, is also obsessed. Their affection for Disney runs so deep, in fact, that they're worried their 1-year-old son — and a second one on the way — may not match its intensity.
The actress revealed her fanatic feelings for the entertainment giant and its products and theme parks in the latest issue of Disney Twenty-Three, which, yes, is a Disney publication for "D23 Gold and Gold Family Members."
"We've gone to [Disneyland] probably a bit more than is healthy," Goodwin said. "I have a couple deep, dark fears about childrearing, like they won't love Disneyland because I'll oversaturate them,"
But so far, far so good with her firstborn, Oliver Dallas. "Oliver loves, loves, loves it," she said. "I have a video of him having a dance jam with Pluto and Donald. He cries when we take him away from the characters instead of what most toddlers do, which is cry when the characters come to them."
Goodwin is currently pregnant with her second child, who she revealed to be a boy to E! News this week.
